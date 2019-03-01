Blackpool fans get set to celebrate at Homecoming Saturday

Fans of Blackpool FC are ready to celebrate in style at the first home match following to end of the Oyston era.

A bumper crowd is expected at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, March 9 following confirmation that the court-appointed official receiver is now in control of the club's finances.

A celebration parade, led by former players, is planned ahead of the game with Southend United, for which tickets are currently on sale.

The Blackpool Supporters Trust (BST) have labelled the day Homecoming Saturday and are calling on as many fans as possible to join the parade, sporting scarnes and banners and pack the ground to capacity.

BST said in a statement today: "We have received official confirmation this morning from the Court Appointed Receiver that he is now in control of the finances of Blackpool FC. A formal statement from the club will follow.

"This is the green light we’ve been waiting for.

"Thank you for your patience, for holding back until we could be sure that your purchase of tickets for next Saturday’s home match (and subsequent games) will benefit the football club and not the Oystons. Go ahead and purchase those tickets in confidence.

"Let’s try and fill Bloomfield Road to capacity. Please be patient with ticket office staff (who will be supplemented by volunteers from the BST committee). Online purchasing will be available later today (Friday). There are plenty of tickets left.

"We are on for Blackpool’s big Homecoming Saturday.

"Lancashire Police have approved plans for a celebration parade on March 9 from Blackpool Tower along the promenade to Bloomfield Road.

"More details will follow but in outline: meet at the Comedy Carpet from 1pm, set off to walk to the ground at 1.30pm, arriving at Bloomfield Road at 2pm.

Everyone is welcome. Blackpool’s former players will lead the parade.

"Bring your banners, scarves, flags and let’s make it an occasion to remember.

"Whether you were boycotting for years or not, it is time to put any past differences behind us.

"The future is what counts and it starts here with an opportunity for us all to go back together in celebration of being Oyston-free, the day when we can start enjoying our football club again.

Finally, Blackpool are back. This has been a tremendous journey and once again the world will be watching.

"Let’s show everybody just how much this means to us all and what a fantastic fan base Blackpool has. There may even be a football match to enjoy."

The club said in a statement: "Blackpool Football Club is now in a position to confirm that the mandate on its bank account has been changed, in line with the appointment of the new Board.

"This means that the relevant, authorised signatories are now in place and supporters can purchase tickets for next Saturday’s home match against Southend United as they wish.

"Tickets are currently available to purchase from the ticket office, or over the telephone by calling 0303 334 0999.

"The club is also working to restore its online ticketing platform, though a further update on this will be provided in due course.

"For those looking to sit in the North Stand, please be aware that Blocks A and B are unavailable due to tickets having previously been sent to Southend United for visiting supporters.

"A huge demand is expected for tickets, so please bear with staff while they work through the queues and prepare to welcome everybody back to Bloomfield Road."