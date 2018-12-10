Blackpool fans backing Seasiders to make League One play-offs

Blackpool fans are in confident mood following Saturday’s crucial win, with many predicting the Seasiders will now finish in the League One play-offs.

Following Pool’s 2-1 victory against their top six rivals Charlton Athletic, The Gazette launched a poll this morning asking readers whether or not they believe Blackpool will finish in the play-offs this season.

The weekend result leaves Blackpool in eighth place, level on points with the Addicks and just a point behind Doncaster Rovers, who occupy that final play-off place having played a game more.

The Seasiders are seven points adrift of Sunderland in second place.

Of those who responded to the poll, 61% responded by clicking ‘yes’, believing Blackpool will finish in the top six.

Meanwhile, 32% believe Blackpool will miss out, while a further 7% responded by saying they’re not sure.