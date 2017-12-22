Blackpool extend Solomon-Otabor loan

Blackpool have extended Viv Solomon-Otabor’s loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old winger, whose loan deal from Birmingham City expires on January 6, has scored twice in 25 appearances for the Seasiders so far this season.

Blackpool are also hopeful of extending Sean Longstaff's stay at the club

"It's great to get the deal sorted for the rest of the season," manager Gary Bowyer said.

"Viv has already made some good progress in his time with us so far, and he now needs to kick on and add more goals and assists to his game in the second half of the season."

As revealed by The Gazette earlier this month, the club are also in talks with Sean Longstaff's parent club Newcastle United to extend the midfielder's loan deal at Bloomfield Road.