Blackpool duo among the most fouled players in League One alongside Oxford United and Bristol Rovers men

Blackpool pair Jordan Thompson and Curtis Tilt are among the most fouled players in League One, according to latest figures out today.

Thompson, who is on his way back from a knee injury that has kept him out of Blackpool's last two games, has been fouled on 40 occasions this season.

That - according to D3D4 Football - puts him second on the list of League One's most fouled players, behind Oxford United winger Tariqe Fosu - who has been on the receiving end of 50 fouls already this term.

Tilt, meanwhile, has been awarded 34 free-kicks - placing him fourth in the list behind Fosu, Thompson and Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris (38).

The centre back returned from suspension to play the full 90 minutes of Blackpool's EFL Trophy win against Wolves' Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Ivan Toney, who scored for Peterborough United against the Seasiders in last weekend's thriller at Bloomfield Road, is also named among the top 12.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Josh Morris has been fouled 30 times this season.