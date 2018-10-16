Blackpool drawn in FA Youth Cup against Guiseley side that qualified with 13-0 win

Blackpool's U18s will begin this season's FA Youth Cup with a tie against a Guiseley side that reached the first round with a 13-0 victory.

The Yorkshire outfit sealed their qualification for the first round proper with the thumping win against Ossett United last night, with striker Jake Young bagging six of the goals.

It sets up a trip to Blackpool on Saturday, November 3.

It will be the Seasiders' first FA Youth Cup tie since being knocked out at the semi-final stage last season by Arsenal.

John Murphy's men enjoyed a fine run to the last four, seeing off sides such as West Ham United, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

They were eventually knocked out after losing 7-2 on aggregate to Arsenal over two legs, losing the second leg 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.