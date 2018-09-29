Blackpool drawn against Arsenal in Carabao Cup fourth round

Blackpool will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the last 16 of the League Cup.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips speaks of pride after Blackpool's draw against Peterborough United



The Premier League giants are the prize for the Seasiders after Terry McPhillips’ men knocked out Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR to reach the fourth round..

Ties will be played the week commencing Monday, October 29.

Draw in full:

Manchester City v Fulham

AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City

Arsenal v Blackpool

Leicester City v Everton/Southampton

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Derby County

Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest