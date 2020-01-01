Blackpool dip straight into January transfer market with permanent signing of Sheffield Wednesday defender

Blackpool have confirmed the permanent signing of Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley for an undisclosed fee.

The Seasiders have wasted time no time in strengthening their ranks by bringing in the left-footed centre-back just hours after the January transfer window opened.

The 23-year-old, who won't be involved in today's trip to Rotherham United, has signed an initial two-and-a-half year deal with the club holding the option to extend by a further year.

The signing of a centre back wasn't a position the Seasiders were expected to strengthen in, which could leave doubts over the futures of Ben Heneghan and Curtis Tilt.

Heneghan's loan deal from Sheffield United expires later this month while Tilt is out of contract at the end of the season.

Chief executive Ben Mansford said: “Jordan has been one of our main targets for the winter window, so we are delighted to have this sorted at this early stage.

"Jordan comes having had a good upbringing at Everton and he has continued to develop after moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

"As well as being impressed with Jordan as a footballer, we were also impressed with his desire to come and play for Blackpool FC.

“It is crucial that we recruit players that want to be with us and commit to helping the club realise its ambitions over the forthcoming seasons.

"Jordan comes highly regarded by those that have worked with him and we are all looking forward to welcoming him to Bloomfield Road."

Thorniley moved to Hillsborough from Everton in 2016 and eventually broke into the first team on the back of an impressive loan spell with Accrington Stanley, where he made 17 appearances in the first half of their 2017/18 League Two promotion-winning season.

He ended the campaign by featuring 11 times for his parent side, and then made a further 22 appearances for the Owls last season.

Thorniley now departs having played a total of 35 games for the Owls, including two in the Carabao Cup this season.

“I’m happy to get it over the line and sign for the club," he said.

"It’s an exciting time to come to Blackpool and the club seems to be on the up.

“It was tough to leave Sheffield Wednesday as they’ve been good to me having offered me a deal after being released from my first club, but when I learned of Blackpool’s interest it was something I was really excited about and wanted to learn more.

“The aim for me is to repay the manager’s faith in me and produce when it matters on the pitch and hopefully help the club continue to grow.”