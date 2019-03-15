Blackpool defensive duo fight to be fit for Burton Albion trip

Terry McPhillips admits Curtis Tilt and Donervon Daniels face an uphill battle to be fit for Saturday’s game against Burton Albion.

He did, however, provide more positive news regarding Marc Bola, who is set to return at a crucial time for the Seasiders.

It means Blackpool are going to have just four fit defenders for tomorrow’s trip to the Pirelli Stadium, with Bola likely to come straight back in to partner Nick Anderton, Ben Heneghan and Michael Nottingham in the back four.

It comes after both Tilt and Daniels hobbled off with injuries in Tuesday night’s draw against Doncaster Rovers.

“We’ll assess the lads who came off but it doesn’t look good,” McPhillips said.

“That’s a chance for the others to come in. I thought Michael Nottingham was superb, Harry Pritchard was superb.

“Marc Bola is back, that’s a fact. He’s been training and he was always going to be in this squad. He’s fit and he’s training and he’s full of enthusiasm to play.

“It’s not rocket science (how we’ll line up in defence) unless we’re playing someone out of position. But again, we’ll see and we’ll be sensible.

“Callum Guy is also back in training as well which is good timing for him.”

Pool take on a Burton side that sit 11th in League One, six points adrift of McPhillips’ men.

“They’ve come down from the Championship so they’ve still got some players who played in that division last year,” the Pool boss added.

“They play football, quick and fast, and it’s a little, tight ground where there should be a good atmosphere. It will be a tough game but we’re confident we can do well.

“We know a lot about them already. They’ve got some good players and they’ve got a top manager (Nigel Clough), so we’ll see what adjustments we need to make.

“I am a little surprised where they are in the table, but there’s quite a few surprises this year aren’t there?

“I’m sure they will have a decent end to the season, we’ve just got to make sure it doesn’t start with us. I’m sure it will be close.”