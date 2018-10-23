Blackpool defender will not get complacent after his first goal

Blackpool defender Marc Bola says he will constantly strive to get better after scoring his first professional goal at the weekend.

The left-back capped a fine individual display with Blackpool’s second goal in their 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

He dispossessed a Wimbledon player on the halfway line before driving forwards and producing a clinical low drive into the bottom corner of the net, with his goal coming just six minutes from time.

“It feels good to score my first professional goal, but it’s also great to get the clean sheet and the victory,” the 20-year-old said.

“The goal came at a crucial time as they were threatening and throwing balls into the box, but we managed to hold them back and get the goal.

“I just nicked the ball on halfway and Spearo (Jay Spearing) told me to drive forwards, I was going to pass it to be fair.

“But I drove on and I got to outside the box and just drilled it.

“I’m just happy we got the win which we can take onto Tuesday. We’ve got to keep working hard every single day.

“I’m enjoying it here at Blackpool. I’m playing and if I’m playing I’m happy, so I’ve just got to keep working hard.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve made the left-back position my own but I’m competing with good players

“I’m just grateful I’m playing at the moment. I’ve got to keep working.”

Bola, who signed for the Seasiders during the summer following his release from Arsenal, has settled well on the Fylde coast.

The defender is now considered a first-team regular, with 14 appearances to his name in all competitions so far this season.

The former Bristol Rovers and Notts County loanee believes Saturday’s win is the perfect way to set up tonight’s fixture, where Blackpool welcome struggling Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road.

“It was a great team performance on Saturday. We held them back, they were very good and were pressing first half,” he said.

“We got the goal early on and second half we just carried on playing our game and we managed to get the second, which we were all pleased about.

“They had some big lads but we defended well. Everyone played a part in that.

“We’ve just got to take that into Tuesday now and we’ve got to perform even better.

“Scunthorpe are a big club with good players, but we’re also good players so we’ve just got to take Saturday’s game into Tuesday.”