Blackpool defender wants to repay fans’ backing with victory against Peterborough United

Ollie Turton is hoping the Blackpool fans can cheer the players to their first Bloomfield Road win since the boycotting supporters have returned.

Another big crowd is expected this afternoon when Terry McPhillips’ men welcome Peterborough United to the Fylde coast, looking for just their second win on home turf in their last 10 outings.

Pool have drawn three games on the spin since the return of the exiled fans following the ousting of Owen Oyston, but Turton believes the supporters can make all the difference to help them get that long-overdue home win.

“It would be brilliant to see another big crowd,” the defender said.

“The last couple of games at home, the fans have got us through it and we’ve ended up getting results just because of the crowd presence. Hopefully they can do that again for us.

“I’ve only played once since all of the fans have returned which was the first game back against Southend, but they gave us a massive boost.

“It was a sellout and it was brilliant to play in front of, so I can only imagine it will keep helping us get results.”

Turton returned from a month lay-off in last week’s 2-2 draw at league leaders Luton Town.

The right-back, who had missed four games with a hamstring injury, admitted to feeling “rusty” in the early stages and was disappointed with his display at Kenilworth Road.

“It had been a few weeks where I was struggling with my hamstring and it was a frustrating period, so I was glad to play at Luton,” the 26-year-old said.

“I did feel a little bit rusty but I got into the game in the end. It was a strange game and I didn’t really feel in the mix even though there was a lot of defending to do.

“I was just glad to be back but I just wish I had a better performance, even though it’s easy to say that now.

“We had a game plan and it did work, although towards the end of the game we should have dealt with their 10 men better than we did.

“You’d obviously take a draw before the game but we were disappointed in the end.

“But there was still plenty to be positive about. We can match anyone and it showed from the disappointment at the end that we felt like we should have won it.

“But it was down to our responsibility because we should have dealt with them better after they went down to 10 men. They are a great team though and they will probably get promoted.”