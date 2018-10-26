Blackpool defender Turton earns team-mate’s tribute

Donervon Daniels has heaped praise on his defensive partner Ollie Turton, labelling him the “most consistent player” he’s ever played with.

The full-back produced another impressive display on Tuesday night in the 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United.

He was deployed in an unfamiliar left-back role to cover for the injured Marc Bola, with Michael Nottingham taking his spot on the right-hand side of defence.

Turton made an instant impact, bagging an assist after crossing for Armand Gnanduillet to volley home the winning goal after 19 minutes.

His display earned the praise of centre-back Daniels, who described the 25-year-old as a “top professional”.

“Ollie Turton is probably the most consistent player I’ve played with,” Daniels said.

“You can play him in central midfield, left-back or right-back and he puts in the same performances. He’s a top professional and every player in this squad will tell you the same.

“He’s Mr Consistent.”

Blackpool’s midweek win extended their unbeaten run to 11 games and saw them climb up to 10th in the League One table.

They are now just three points off the play-offs with two games in hand to play on many sides in and around them.

They now turn their attention to this weekend’s Fylde coast derby against Fleetwood Town.

“Back-to-back wins, back-to-back clean sheets, we’re now looking forward to Saturday,” Daniels added.

“But we’ve got to rest up after a tough couple of games, and we’re looking forward to that rest.”