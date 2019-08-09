Blackpool defender Ryan Edwards wants Seasiders to keep entertaining the fans

Ryan Edwards says it’s down to the players to continue their attacking brand of winning football to keep the fans flocking back to Bloomfield Road.

Edwards enjoyed an impressive debut on Saturday as Pool beat Bristol Rovers 2-0.

That helped maintain the momentum from a summer of positive change at Pool, which resulted in a crowd of 11,300.

“The spirits have been high since I first came here in the summer,” Edwards said.

“There’s a lot of positive vibes as the club is obviously on the up and it was a great start for us.

“It was good to get off the mark with a win, especially with so many fans turning up.

“I’ve played here a lot against Blackpool in the last few years so I’ve seen how empty it is, but Saturday was night and day to that.

“As players you want to be playing in front of big crowds and on Saturday, with the atmosphere the fans produced, it was top class.

“Hopefully that continues throughout the season but we’ve got to help them by keep performing to make sure they want to keep coming back.

“They’ve now seen what we can do and what we’re about, which is scoring goals and keeping them out at the other end, which is what helps us win games.

“The more we can do that the more fans are going to keep coming.”