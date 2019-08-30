Blackpool defender Rocky Bushiri called up to Belgium Under-21 squad

Blackpool defender Rocky Bushiri has been called up to Belgium's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international double header.

Belgium are in Euro 2021 qualifying action against Wales on Friday, September 6 and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday, September 10.

It means Bushiri will be unavailable for Blackpool's trip to Coventry City on Saturday, September 7.

The 19-year-old, on loan at Bloomfield Road from Norwich City, has already been capped five times by his country's Under-21 side.

Bushiri is the second Blackpool player to receive an international call-up after Jordan Thompson was included in Northern Ireland's senior squad.

Michael O'Neill's side face Luxembourg in a friendly on Thursday, September 5 before hosting Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Windsor Park the following Monday.

It means the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed a fine start to the season, will be unavailable for Blackpool's EFL Trophy game against Morecambe and the league clash against Coventry City.

Northern Ireland currently sit top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, having won all four of their games.

Thompson, who has yet to feature in this campaign, will be hoping to earn his third cap for his country.

His previous appearances came in the summer of 2018.

Clubs require three international call-ups to have a fixture postponed.