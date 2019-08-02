Blackpool defender Ollie Turton seeks an injury-free season

Blackpool defender Ollie Turton is raring to go for the start of the new season, having overcome his injury concerns.

The right-back’s season was ended early last term after suffering a hamstring complaint, having earlier missed a chunk of games at the turn of the year.

The 26-year-old still managed to make 38 appearances in all competitions, but the defender still felt like it was a stop-start campaign.

That, Turton says, is something he’s hoping to avoid this time round.

“I was happy with my season last year, it was just the injuries that killed me,” Turton said.

“I just want to be playing week in, week out and keep progressing. Hopefully I can keep improving and be a part of a successful team.

“I was playing a lot of football and perhaps the first time I picked up an injury I should have given myself more time to come back. But I wanted to get back playing as you do miss it.

“In hindsight it was probably a good thing the season came to an end so I could get the rest in and make sure I do it right. Now I feel fit and ready to go.

“It was just good to get back after being injured at the back end of last season, so it’s nice to be playing again.

“Compared to last season, there’s now the new owner, the new manager and new players and a lot of optimism around the place. We’ve strengthened nicely and we now feel like we can do something this season.

“Everyone is just chomping at the bit to make this club successful again. We want to have a good start and it’s important to get a few wins in the opening weeks to put ourselves right up there.”