Blackpool defender not expected back until after Christmas as injury battle continues
Jake Beesley has recently been ruled out for around the next eight weeks after a blow in a recent EFL Trophy tie with Liverpool U21s, while Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott is set to miss the next month after picking up a thigh injury in the same game - on what was his return to action following an ankle problem.
One of the Seasiders’ longer-term absentees is Andy Lyons, who isn’t expected back until the other side of Christmas.
The defender has been on the sidelines since the end of February, after suffering an ACL injury in a game away to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.
While the 24-year-old has made good progress on the back of surgery earlier this year, his road to recovery has been a long one.
“I don’t think we’re going to see him until after Christmas really, but he’s recovering and gradually getting better week-by-week,” said Blackpool boss Steve Bruce.
“We hope he’ll be back in the New Year for certain.”
Another player currently missing for the Seasiders is Albie Morgan, who is adapting to life following his recent Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
“That’s a different one,” Bruce added.
“It’s him getting used to what would be life-changing for anyone with that condition. He’s with the right people, trying to get his sugar levels right.
“It’s still too early for him (to play) just yet.”
