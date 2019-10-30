Blackpool defender Nick Anderton ruled out for a month and keeper Mark Howard extends Salford City loan

Blackpool defender Nick Anderton is expected to be out of action for at least a month after fracturing a foot in training.

The injury occurred in a challenge with fellow defender Ryan Edwards last Thursday.

The 23-year-old has managed only two appearances in League One this season and three in cup competitions but his unavailability is nonetheless a disappointment for Blackpool manager Simon Grayson.

The Pool boss said: “Last Thursday Nick just went in for a block with Ryan Edwards and unfortunately he caught the bottom of Ryan’s boot.

“He’s got a bit of a fracture, which could be a month or so, but we’ll get more of a report soon.

“This was something totally innocuous between two players going for a challenge in training and Nick has unfortunately come out on the wrong end of it.

“It’s a hairline fracture, so it could have been a lot worse, that’s for sure. It’s disappointing for Nick but hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard has agreed to spend a second week at Salford City as an emergency loan player.

In this first week with the League Two club, the 33-year-old helped the Ammies to win at Mansfield Town and draw at home to Scunthorpe United. He is now available to Graham Alexander's side for Saturday's trip to Newport County.

Howard made 39 Seasiders appearances last season but has not played for the club since rupturing an Achilles in March.