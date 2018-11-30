Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham can't wait for Solihull reunion in FA Cup

Blackpool’s Michael Nottingham is relishing the chance of a reunion with his former club in Friday's FA Cup second-round clash away to Solihull Moors.

The 29-year-old spent four years at Solihull prior to his move to Salford City, making 106 appearances.

The right-back will be desperate to start the BBC-televised tie (7.55pm kick-off) against his former employees, having been a substitute at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

Asked about his feelings on the draw, Nottingham said: “I was very happy with it. I was praying to go back there.

“I spent four amazing years there and won the league. It was a good part of my development to where I am now.

“It’s a nice family club, where everyone gets behind each other. It’s an up and coming club going in the right direction.

“I always look out for the results of all my old clubs, so Solihull is definitely one I look out for all the time.

“You always want your old clubs to do well because I was treated well there and I felt really appreciated. The feeling was definitely mutual.

“It’s changed quite a bit since I’ve left. There are not many left from my time but there are still players I know, who I have played against.

“I’ve spoken to one or two people there but I haven’t given anything away.

“They are a good team, very physical, and the game is going to be tough. It’s a massive day for everyone, including us here at Blackpool.”

Solihull are in the National League play-off zone and are unbeaten in seven games, keeping clean sheets in five of those fixtures.

Ex-England goalkeeper Tim Flowers’ men will be desperate to reach the third round and Nottingham says Blackpool will have to be at their best to avoid an upset.

He added: “I’ve not had the best of times in the FA Cup with my previous clubs. I’d never even got to the first round before I came here.

“But it’s the cup that everyone wants to play in and everyone wants to do well in. It’s a massive opportunity.

“And we’re in the second round, so we could be going on to the third round where we could meet one of the big boys from the Premier League. So it’s a massive game for everybody.

“In the FA Cup everyone seems to raise their game, no matter who you’re playing. There are always some shock results.

“Obviously we will try not to let that happen but just because we’re the bigger club it doesn’t mean we’ll be letting our guard down and taking it easy.

“We want to get through to the third round, so we’ll treat it with all the respect it deserves.”