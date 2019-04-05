Blackpool defender Marc Bola is loving life at Bloomfield Road

Marc Bola says he’s fully fit and enjoying life at Blackpool as he nears completing his first full season with the club.

The left-back, who joined the Seasiders at the start of the season following his release by Arsenal, has become a leading player for Terry McPhillips this term, making 37 appearances.

The 21-year-old bagged his second goal for the club last week in the 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle, sparking the late comeback with a volley on his weaker foot.

“I did enjoy getting the goal,” Bola admitted. “I’m just trying to help out the team as much as I can.

“I’ll take any goal I can so I was happy.

“I’m enjoying every minute here at Blackpool. I’m playing, I’m scoring and I’m just helping the team out, so I’m happy.

“I’m learning more and more off the experienced lads. I ask them questions and I will only get better by doing that.”

Bola has recently returned from an injury which kept him out of action for seven straight games.

However, the defender is now fully fit after starting Blackpool’s last two fixtures, having recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the draw at Sunderland in February.

“I think it’s probably the worst part of football, being injured,” Bola added.

“Watching your team-mates out there, it’s frustrating and you’re just eager to get back. But at the end of the day it’s about time.

“You never know, it might have been a blessing in disguise. I’m just happy to be back training and running around like a little kid.

“I’m fully fit now and hopefully that will take me until the end of the season.”