Blackpool defender lived the dream with Arsenal cup tie

Blackpool defender Marc Bola is looking forward to another reunion with a former side tomorrow, having taken to the turf in midweek against his “dream club”.

The 20-year-old left-back was released by Arsenal last summer, having been on their books since the age of 13.

And he played the full 90 minutes against them in the Seasiders’ narrow 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Tomorrow he will come up against a former club in the form of Bristol Rovers, where he spent last season on loan, making 23 appearance.

Bola said of Pool’s brave defeat to Arsenal: “It was a very good night. It was eye-opening for all of us,

“We hung in there well and probably should have got another goal.

“But it’s a good experience for all the boys and I’m just proud to be on the pitch against my former club.

“I wouldn’t say it was difficult, it was exciting. It felt just like training as I’ve known these boys for so long.

“It was just good to get out there with the boys at my dream club. It was a great experience for me.

“Everybody came and lent their love and support.

“We are pleased with ourselves to do as well as we did. Even when we went 2-0 down, we just thought, ‘Come on, guys, let’s give it our all’.

“But I’m sure we’ll go again and we’ll pull our socks up.

“We will recharge our batteries and now we have just got to focus on Bristol Rovers, which is a very important game for us.

“We’re calling it the Marc Bola week but it’s going to be good.

“The people and staff there were amazing and I’m thankful for them helping me reach the point I’m now at.”