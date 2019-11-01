Blackpool defender James Husband is grateful for the lessons learned at Fleetwood Town

James Husband says a “reality check” at Fleetwood Town last year has helped to turn him into the player he now is at Blackpool.

The Norwich City full-back is on a season-long loan with the Seasiders, having spent 2018-19 up the Fylde coast at Highbury.

The 25-year-old from Leeds played 35 games for Town last season and has established himself as a regular in Simon Grayson’s Blackpool squad as he looks forward to tomorrow’s visit of Peterborough United.

“Last season was probably the first big chunk of games that I’d played in a while,” he said.

“I had a few little injuries now and then, but it was a big year for me to not just find my form but myself in football a little bit more.

“A lot of personal things went on in my mind last year and I feel that I’m a bit more mature and learning a lot more football-wise now.

“The clubs I was at, I pretty much got everything I could have wanted on a plate for me.

“It was little bit of a reality check last year. The manager (Joey Barton) at Fleetwood gave me a few telling-offs, which were good telling-offs.

“I knew that I had to move forward, otherwise I’d get left behind. It was needed.

“If you’d have watched me from two years ago to now, you’d see a completely different player.

“I’m 25 now and nearly a seasoned professional. I’m now seeing kids coming up and it’s now my turn to drive them on.”

Husband has missed games through suspension this season, having been sent off in the second game of the season at Southend United.

He added :“I have to almost play on the edge, otherwise I’m no use.

“Now and again I’ll probably boil over a little bit, but you’ll probably get nothing out of me if not.

“It’s about me learning how to channel it at times.

“I’ll probably make errors still, like most football players will, but it’s about trying to minimise them as much as possible. I’m not the same player without that edge.

“I think you need it, especially in this league, otherwise you’ll just get walked over.

“You need certain characters in this league that when it gets tough, you’re going to stand up and give it your best. I’d like to think that I never chuck it in.”