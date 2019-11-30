Blackpool defender James Husband is enjoying his new defensive responsibilities

James Husband believes his loan spell with Blackpool has made him a completely different player.

The left-back has excelled in recent weeks after being moved into an unfamiliar role on the left-hand side of Blackpool’s back three.

Husband’s form has been so impressive he’s managed to keep Curtis Tilt out of the first team.

The 26-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Norwich City, has been happy with his recent form.

“I’ve enjoyed it in the back three,” he told The Gazette. “It’s a little bit different and the responsibilities have been slightly different.

“But I think I’ve adjusted quite well to it but the boys have helped me out. Ben (Heneghan) has been next to me talking me through everything. I’ve also helped Calum (Macdonald) out as he’s a little bit younger than me.

“It’s a squad game, so boys will be needed at times throughout the season. But I’d like to think I’m doing okay at this moment in time but none of us know who is going to play on Sunday.

“The manager is going to pick a team, and if I am picked, I’ll make sure I’m ready.”

This is Husband’s second season on the Fylde coast, having featured for Fleetwood Town in League One last season.

While the defender admits to having a positive spell at Highbury, he believes he’s taken his game to a new level since moving to Blackpool.

“I’m really enjoying my time here,” Husband added.

“I wanted to come and enjoy my football because I’ve not done that over the last year or two. I did enjoy it at Fleetwood but now I’m really starting to enjoy it a lot more and I feel more comfortable and more settled.

“I think I’m a completely different player to what I used to be. Hopefully my performances are showing that.

“It helps any player when they’re playing regularly. As long as they’re playing every week they’ll be pretty happy.

“But it’s a squad game and we’ve all got to take equal responsibility for things.”

Husband will be hoping to continue his recent form against Maidstone United tomorrow as Pool look to book a spot in the third round of the FA Cup.

“FA Cup games were probably the only games I used to get when I was a youngster,” Husband joked.

“But in all seriousness, we’re all looking forward to it because we want to get through to the next round where hopefully we can get a big team.

“It’s an opportunity for both teams but hopefully we come out on top on the day.”