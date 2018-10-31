Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt set to miss Arsenal Carabao Cup clash through suspension

Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt will miss tonight's Carabao Cup last-16 clash against Arsenal through suspension.

The centre back has picked up two yellow cards in the competition this season, which under new rules brought in this year, means he will miss one game.

Tilt was booked in Blackpool's victories against Barnsley and QPR respectively.

It means Blackpool will be without both of their first-choice centre backs for tonight's game, with Donervon Daniels also missing out with a hamstring injury.

Ben Heneghan and Paudie O'Connor are the two likely to start in their place.

Armand Gnanduillet will also miss out through suspension after being sent off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Fleetwood Town.