Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt no longer on Portsmouth wanted list

Portsmouth have ended their interest in Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt.

Pool’s League One rivals were considering a bid for the centre-half to replace Matt Clarke, who has signed for Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has recruited two new centre-backs in Paul Downing and Sean Raggett, and says he’s unlikely to do any more business this summer unless any players leave.

Thursday’s addition of Raggett from Norwich City takes the Pompey squad to 24 players – an optimum number in Jackett’s view.

He told Portsmouth News: “We’ve got a good balance in terms of our squad. I’d suggest that if we bring people in, there will be people going out before that.

“The five signings we’ve made have brought us up to where I like to be. That’s two players for every position, with three senior keepers.

“Looking at the centre-half department, we have added Raggett and Downing to Christian Burgess, although losing Matt Clarke can be a big thing.

“So we’ve got those three and Matt Casey. I am very confident of those going into the new season.

“It’s finished now. That should see us through in that particular position.”

Tilt, who has a year remaining on his contract, was the subject of serious interest from Ipswich Town last season. A £1m asking price was slapped on the 27-year-old by former boss Gary Bowyer but that figure is likely to be lowered this summer due to his contract situation.

Tilt made 42 appearances last season, scoring four times. Manager Terry McPhillips said this month: “I think there’s going to be interest and I don’t think it will just be Tilty – there will be others. We cross those bridges when they come but we’ll be ready with replacements if needed.”

Pool lost one centre-back with the return of Ben Heneghan to parent club Sheffield United but have signed a replacement in Ryan Edwards from Plymouth Argyle.