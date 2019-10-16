Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt learns the hard way with wake-up call

Curtis Tilt has admitted his two high-profile mistakes for Blackpool provided him with a timely wake-up call.

READ MORE: Blackpool must turn domination into goals says Matty Virtue

The centre-back made uncharacteristic errors in consecutive home games earlier in the campaign, both of them leading to goals.

The 28-year-old was punished for the mistakes in the games against both Portsmouth and MK Dons, which left him open to criticism from fans.

Tilt has responded well, having admitted the glaring errors provided him with a kick up the backside.

“It’s not in my character to make mistakes as I did in those two home games,” the defender said.

“The frustration has been personal and the fact that the mistakes led to goals for the opposition more than anything else.

“It’s all about concentration and it has given me a little bit of a kick.

“I need to stay more focused, not switch off and get back to the level of consistency I’ve shown in my previous two seasons with Blackpool.

“I’ve never been worried about it because I know that it is out of character.

“You want to bounce back as soon as possible and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

Last season Tilt played a pivotal part in the Seasiders’ backline that kept 18 clean sheets in all competitions.

Four shutouts have already been earned this season but Tilt and his centre-back partner Ben Heneghan have their eyes on even more.

“We spoke about that when Ben came back,” Tilt added.

“We want to try and beat that target of 18 from last season and push on from there.

“That record is good at any level and we’re aiming to at least match that this time around.”

While Tilt’s focus comes in the defensive part of the pitch, he is well aware the team as a whole needs to improve going forward.

The Seasiders have scored just 17 goals in 13 games this season and have failed to find the back of the net from open play in their last four hours of football.

“We’ve got to start creating more in the final third and that comes from the defence as well,” Tilt added.

“We can effectively start the attack and need to get the ball players on the ball early.

“We can only improve from that and start clicking.

“I’m definitely due a goal. That’s a big factor in my game and I want to get more than four this season.

“If I do, then great, though my main job is still to keep clean sheets.

“We feel, as a team, we’ve got more to come. We feel that we’re underperforming and know that we’re capable of achieving something.”

Tilt, who has been one of Blackpool’s most consistent performers for the last two seasons, has recently been nominated for a North West Football Award for the second consecutive season.