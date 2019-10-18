Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt acknowledges manager Simon Grayson’s high demands on his players

Curtis Tilt believes Blackpool have what it takes to meet Simon Grayson’s “high expectations”.

The Seasiders, who don’t play this weekend, have faltered in recent weeks with just one win in five in all competitions.

Grayson’s side have suffered back-to-back 2-1 defeats this week, their midweek loss in the EFL Trophy against Carlisle United coming on the back of Saturday’s disappointment against Rotherham United.

But Tilt believes the players’ hard work in training, added to the quality Blackpool possess in their squad, will see them right.

“The manager has told us what he wants from us and has set high expectations,” he said.

“Nobody is guaranteed to play every week, so we all have to be on it every day in training. That can only push us all on as players and people.

“You’ve got to maintain a focus and continue working hard every day.

“I’ve always been consistent throughout my career and progressed from level to level.”

Tilt, meanwhile, has been confirmed as a finalist for the 2019 North West Football Awards.

The defender secured his place in the final shortlist for the League One player of the year category after a public vote.