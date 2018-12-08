Blackpool defender Ben is reaping the rewards of regular football

Ben Heneghan says getting regular game time with Blackpool has been the key to his return to form.

The centre-back has made 21 appearances since joining on a season-long loan from Sheffield United during the summer.

It is a much improved return for the defender, who played just eight times last season, seven of them coming out on loan with Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

Heneghan initially struggled to nail down a regular starting spot with Pool earlier in the season, but in recent weeks he has been a staple in the side as part of the new-look back three alongside Donervon Daniels and Curtis Tilt.

The 25-year-old says he is happy with the progress he is making on the Fylde coast.

He said: “I missed out on a lot of games last season so once I got the opportunity to come out on loan, I knew that I just had to get my head down, get as many games as possible and my form would come back.

“At the moment I think I’m getting back to where I should be. Hopefully I can push on a lot more while I’m here.

“It’s easy coming in and thinking that I’ll get back to my form straight away, but after not playing for so long you have to get your body used to the little movements again.

“You need games to settle back in. I just want to improve now.”

The centre-back, one of 15 summer signings for Pool, moved to Bramall Lane from Motherwell for an undisclosed fee last summer.

It was reported at the time that Sheffield United paid £400,000 for the defender after Blackburn Rovers had a bid of £250,000 turned down.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Blades in their FA Cup clash against Preston North End in January.

The previous season he made 43 appearances for Motherwell, having moved to the SPL outfit from Chester City.

Heneghan has played in a back three with both Sheffield United and Motherwell, so the new system suits him to a tee.

“I’ve played both systems before,” he said.

“We started with a two at Motherwell and went to a three and at Sheffield United we also played three.

“I like either, and I think in the middle of the three is perfect for me.

“I like to get stuck in. At the end of the day, that’s my job, to put my body on the line and defend.”

Despite producing a number of assists, Heneghan has yet to find the back of the net for Blackpool this season.

“It’s frustrating in a sense,” he said.

“I know once I get one, more will follow. I’m hoping that one will come very soon.

“As a team, we’re three points off the play-offs and we’ve got a great set of lads here.

“We all stick together and we know what we’re capable of. We’ll just keep pushing and pushing.”