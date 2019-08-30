Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan wants the Seasiders to be formidable at the back

Ben Heneghan is well known for his love of a clean sheet and the returning defender says he wants Blackpool to keep as many as 25 this season.

The centre-back played a starring role as the Seasiders kept 18 shutouts last season in all competitions.

The 25-year-old, who recently returned on loan until January, has set his targets even higher this term and is looking to build on the two clean sheets that Pool have already earned this season.

“I want more than last year,” Heneghan told The Gazette. “I think it was 18 in all competitions last year so I want to beat that.

“Ideally I’d like 25. I know it’s ambitious, but you’ve got to be haven’t you?”

Heneghan will be looking to make his first start since returning to Bloomfield Road when Blackpool welcome Portsmouth to Bloomfield Road this weekend.

While Kenny Jackett’s side haven’t started as well as they would have hoped, winning just one of their opening four games, Heneghan is still expecting the South Coast outfit to be competing at the top end of League One come the end of the season.

“They’re a good club who will be up there,” Heneghan added. “They’ve brought in some new recruits and they’re a good side, there’s no doubting that.”