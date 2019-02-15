Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan is ready for Charlton Athletic test

Ben Heneghan wants Blackpool to take their midweek frustrations out on Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The Seasiders looked to be heading for a vital three points at Sunderland on Tuesday night courtesy of Armand Gnanduillet’s first-half piledriver.

But the Black Cats salvaged a point with 15 minutes left, Jack Baldwin heading home unmarked from a corner as the game finished with honours even at 1-1.

Up next is a trip to the capital to take on the fifth-placed Addicks, a game Heneghan is expecting to be every bit as tough as the challenge they faced at Sunderland.

The defender said: “We’ve got another tough game on Saturday, which is why we’re feeling so frustrated at not getting the three points at Sunderland because we know it’s going to be a hard game at Charlton.

“We’ve just got to make sure everyone is on it again and see where that takes us.

“It was a brilliant strike from Armand but he can do that, that’s what he’s good at because he’s so strong and an absolute unit.

“When he does that, turns you, rolls you, he does it in training to people and you can’t stop him.”

Deadline day signings Antony Evans and Matty Virtue were both handed their first starts for the club during the draw at Sunderland.

Both performed well on the big occasion and Heneghan reserved special praise for the young duo.

“It’s good to see people getting their chance and I thought the lads did well,” the 25-year-old added.

“That’s what we need, everyone playing. I understand it’s a big squad but everyone is working hard in training and players will get their chance.”