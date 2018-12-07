Blackpool defender backs forward to fire again

Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels has given teammate Armand Gnanduillet his backing and says it won’t be long until the striker hits top form once again.

Having scored four goals in five games not long ago, the forward has failed to hit the back of the net in either of his last two appearances.

The 26 year old has been guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances, too, missing two clear-cut opportunities in last week’s FA Cup second round goalless draw at Solihull Moors.

But Gnanduillet, who is Blackpool’s top goalscorer with seven goals this season, will find his form again soon according to Daniels.

“Armand is a lad high on confidence,” he said, despite the misses against Solihull.

“I think he’s put that to bed and he will go again against Charlton next week and when we play these again in the replay.

“I’m sure he will be in flying form again.”

Blackpool will need their talisman to be at his best if they are to seal three points against play-off rivals Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The Addicks travel to Bloomfield Road in good form, sitting in sixth position in the League One table but just three points ahead of the Seasiders.

This could be a vital test of Blackpool’s quality and Daniels, who believes there is still more to come from the Seasiders this season, believes his side has what it takes to claim the win.

He said: “Charlton are a team in good form, just like we were before our loss (at Doncaster Rovers) last Tuesday.

“But we will give it our all and hopefully we pick up the vital points that push us higher up the table.”