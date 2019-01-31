Blackpool confirm the capture of highly-rated Liverpool U23 captain Matty Virtue

Blackpool have made a transfer deadline day addition with the signing of Liverpool midfielder Matty Virtue.

The box-to-box midfielder has signed for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old has captained Liverpool's Under-23 side this season but departs without making his first-team debut for the Premier League leaders.

Virtue joined Liverpool at U11 level, having played with Chelsea until the age of nine.

He spent time on loan with Notts County at the back end of last season, making 15 appearances to help the Magpies reach the League Two play-offs.

Virtue said: “I’m very happy to finally get it over the line and get it done.

"It’s something I’ve known about for a month or so and I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve learnt loads at Liverpool and have loved my time there. Now it’s time to go and get my career started.”

The Seasiders are still working on another deadline day deal while a current player could also depart.