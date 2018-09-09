Blackpool confirm signing of Yusifu Ceesay and immediately send him out on loan

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of non-league youngster Yusifu Ceesay - and have immediately sent him out on loan to Boston United.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips delighted with Blackpool's never-say-die attitude in remarkable comeback win



As The Gazette reported last week, the winger was due to sign for the club after impressing on trial during the summer.

The Alvechurch youngster trained with the Seasiders during pre-season and performed well in Blackpool's 2-1 friendly win at Nantwich Town, setting up Mark Cullen's opener.

The pacey forward, who was born in Spain, impressed for Alvechurch last season, helping them win promotion from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division One South.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Seasiders with the option of a further 12 months.

He has already been loaned out to National League North side Boston, and even played in their 2-0 win at Stockport County yesterday.

He came off the bench and played a role in Boston’s second goal courtesy of Nathan Arnold.