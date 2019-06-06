Blackpool coach departs to take on role in Scotland

Blackpool's goalkeeping coach Dave Timmins has left the club to join Scottish side Greenock Morton.

Timmins, who returned to Bloomfield Road in May 2018 after a brief period managing over in Sweden, will join the backroom staff of new Greenock manager David Hopkin.

He will also link up with former Seasider Jim McAlister.

It's understood Terry McPhillips has already held conversations with potential replacements.

The club said in a statement: "Everybody at the club would like to thank Dave for his hard work and dedication during his time at Blackpool and wish him all the very best for the future."