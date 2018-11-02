Blackpool coach Chris Short departs to join Oxford United

Blackpool coach Chris Short has left the club to take on a sports science role at Oxford United.

The 48-year-old only arrived at Bloomfield Road in July, taking on the role of first-team coach.

The former Sheffield United and Notts County defender joined Blackpool following the departure of Andy Todd, who left to join Northampton Town.

In recent weeks, Short has occupied the position of fitness coach having previously worked in that capacity at Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City.

In a statement, Blackpool said: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris for his efforts and commitment during his time with the Seasiders and wish him the very best of luck in his new position.

"A replacement will be announced in due course."