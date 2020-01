The January transfer window has just past the midway stage as League One clubs continue their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run in.

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore still hopes to strengthen his squad this January after admitting he needs new players in. (Doncaster Free Press)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne confirmed he held talks with free agent Ben Marshall, however revealed he didnt want to join the club. (Yorkshire Post)

Bolton Wanderers are set to sign Hull City left-back Brandon Fleming - as confirmed by manager Grant McCann. (Hull Live)

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has denied Jordan Thompson is on the brink of signing for Stoke City, though admits enquiries have been received. (Blackpool Gazette)

Brentford have identified Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as a top target this month as they look to aid their Premier League promotion push. (West London Sport)

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed he had accepted a second bid from an unnamed Championship - but that club is understood to be Birmingham City. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser is being chased by Hull, Charlton, Brentford, Wigan and Rotherham with his contract expiring in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Portsmouth are rivalling old boss Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic for former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith, who is currently a free agent. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Blackpool have confirmed the shock arrival of Gary Madine on an 18-month contract. He was briefly linked with Sunderland. (Various)