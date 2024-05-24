Blackpool CEO refuses to be pinned on training ground time frame- as he provides latest update

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter states he won’t be pinned down to any dates concerning the development of a new training facility for the club.

The Seasiders’ plans include 10 outdoor pitches, an indoor pitch and a two-storey training building- which will house the club’s first team and youth academy.

The chosen site to replace the current facility at Squires Gate connects Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde, and is on land between Steeton Road at Grange Park and Garstang Road West.

"We’ve got planning approval from Wyre Council, but it is pending a section section 106 which is about redirecting some paths around the site,” Winter told BBC Radio Lancashire during a recent media interview.

“There’s an element that has to go to Blackpool Council. The entrance is within the Blackpool boundary, so that has to go to their planning committee, which I’m told will be in June. There’s nothing immediate as the club’s got some logistics to get through.

"Simon’s (Sadler) made a public commitment to improving the facilities here- it’s alright saying it but it’s anything to work through things to get to a delivery programme.

"If I give you a date and then we don’t go to that then we’ll look tremendously stupid, but people are working in the background on what it would look like. We’ve got to get through these other planning consents, which I’m sure will be relatively short-term, then we’ve got to agree when we’re actually cracking on.

"There’s so much to get through because once you’ve got through the additional planning approvals, then you’re into a design and acquirement process which aren’t quickly achieved.”

Despite the long-term plan being to move to a new training facility, investment has been made this summer into the club’s current base.

“We’ve spent more than the regular renovation at Squires Gate this year, because at the end of the day the players want to play on a really good surface, we’re doing the same at Bloomfield Road on the main pitch,” Winter stated.

“It’s improving year-on-year. We’ll continue to work on what is there- it’s a limited space, but we’re getting the best out of it. The players aren’t exactly complaining about it as they were in history.

"The future of the club is to have a joined up training ground, where you can implement your academy programme alongside your first team, and Squires Gate can never do that.”

Blackpool also have plans to build community football pitches on land near Bloomfield Road alongside the eventual construction of a new East Stand.

"Things are moving forward with both the Revoe and the East Stand- they are sort of joined by separate projects,” Winter explained.

"We’re further ahead on the Revoe, hopefully we’ll have some news on that relatively soon. Again, we’re still with lawyers, legal agreements with the council, and land transfer- you name it. The club is being supported by the council, and they are pressing on with acquiring properties behind the East Stand. We’re talking to architects about what they will look like, we’re quite excited.