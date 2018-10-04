Blackpool captain Jimmy Ryan undergoes 'successful' knee surgery

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has revealed club captain Jimmy Ryan underwent successful surgery on his knee at the weekend.

The midfielder has yet to play this season, having suffered a knock to his knee in Blackpool's last game of the 2017/18 campaign at Rotherham United.

It was initially thought the injury would clear up with rest over the summer but the 30-year-old was been told by a specialist that an operation was his only option.

McPhillips has now confirmed that surgery took place on Saturday, with the recovery likely to keep him out of action for a matter of months.

It also meant Ryan was unable to feature on Blackpool’s squad photo earlier this morning.

“It’s been a success,” McPhillips said on Ryan’s operation.

“I think he’s in a full leg brace now for a couple of weeks at least. He missed the photoshoot we had on the pitch, so we wish him well.

“Obviously we’re disappointed, but he’s the club captain and we’ve missed him as a unit and his banter around the place.

“We wish him the best wishes to get fit as soon as possible.”