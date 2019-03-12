Blackpool captain Jay Spearing says: Let's turn on the power against Doncaster at 'electric' Bloomfield Road

Jay Spearing insists Blackpool’s players must banish any nerves and be inspired by the “electric” Bloomfield Road atmosphere.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips thanks fans for awesome day

Just under 16,000 fans watched the Seasiders snatch a dramatic stoppage-time draw against Southend United on Saturday.

With another bumper crowd expected for the visit of Doncaster Rovers tonight (7.45pm), Pool’s skipper has called on his team-mates to use that positive energy to their advantage.

The 30-year-old said: “It was electric from the fans on Saturday from the first whistle, even in the warm-up. When we came out they were bouncing.

“They gave the lads a massive lift in the dressing room before the game and throughout the game they kept the boys going.

“We’ve got a lot of boys who haven’t played in front of crowds like that before, so we just said in the dressing room, ‘You have to enjoy this occasion. If you don’t enjoy it you’re in the wrong game. Don’t get nervous, show what you’re about’.

“I thought we started quite brightly and with the corners we put in we probably should have got on the end of a few.

“But the crowd really kept us going and gave us the belief to suck the ball into the Armfield end and get that second goal.

“It was a bit frantic. I can’t even remember how it went in but all I care about is the ball hitting the back of the net.

“The fans have been outstanding, so that was a bit of a thank you for coming back and supporting us.

“We know they’ve had a difficult time over the last five or six years.”

It is imperative Blackpool fans continue to fill the ground to demonstrate the strength of the club to potential bidders.

Spearing is also hoping Saturday’s massive turn-out was not a one-off, adding: “We hope they liked what they saw.

“The players have given it everything from the first minute until the last and we’ve shown we can fight until the end.

“Fingers crossed we’ve shown them what we’re about, and they enjoyed it and will come back.

“That was probably one of the best performances over the last few weeks. We played some nice stuff.”

Tonight’s game could go a long way to deciding Blackpool’s fate in League One as they take on a Doncaster side who occupy the final play-off spot.

They are only three points above the Seasiders, though with a game in hand and a better goal difference.

Doncaster were beaten at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and Spearing added: “Of course it’s disappointing we couldn’t take advantage, but we were losing with a minute to go and we’ve come back and got a point we thoroughly deserved.

“We’ve got 10 games left now. If we want to push for that final spot in the play-offs we have to put on a good performance against Donny.”

