Blackpool cannot dwell on unbeaten run ahead of Fleetwood Town trip

Blackpool assistant Gary Brabin says it is important the players don’t focus too heavily on the club’s impressive unbeaten run.

The Seasiders’ 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night now means Terry McPhillips’ men have gone 11 games without tasting defeat in the league.

While that run has included six draws, there have also been five wins which have helped Blackpool climb to 10th in League One, three points off the play-offs with two games in hand.

But Brabin doesn’t want Blackpool’s players to think too much about the unbeaten run as they look to make it three wins on the spin against their Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town this weekend.

He said: “A lot was said about drawing games but it’s still better than getting beaten, isn’t it?

“As long as you’re not getting beaten and you keep that spirit between the lads and keep that will to win, we always believed we were going to turn those draws into wins.

“It’s pleasing we’ve got a couple of good results but we’ve got to keep it going.

“Obviously we’re proud of the unbeaten run and it’s great, you want to keep it going. But it’s important we don’t focus on it too much and on the past, because we just want to carry our confidence into the next game.”

Blackpool have those two games in hand over several teams in and around in the league table thanks to the cancellations of their trips to Gillingham and Sunderland respectively.

The postponement of the latter fixture saw the Seasiders enjoy a free weekend during the recent international break, which Brabin believes helped refresh the players.

He added: “People say ‘is it good to get a rest or do you want to keep momentum?’

“I think it’s a little bit of both. If you get beaten it’s easy to blame that but the rest did the lads good.

“The work they have been putting into games has been phenomenal.

“It was nice to give them a little break but it was important we got them a good week’s training under their belt and they reacted positively.

“That’s certainly been the case with back-to-back wins. We’ve just got to keep it going now.

“It will be nice to turn the back-to-back wins into a third win against Fleetwood this weekend. It’s bragging rights locally and we can now dust ourselves down and prepare for another big game.”