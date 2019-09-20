Blackpool can take confidence from Doncaster Rovers win ahead of Accrington Stanley trip

Simon Grayson says his Blackpool side go into tomorrow’s test at Accrington Stanley with renewed confidence.

The Seasiders got back to winning ways on Tuesday night in dramatic style, Armand Gnanduillet heading a stoppage-time winner in their 1-0 victory away to Doncaster Rovers.

It was the perfect response from Grayson’s men following back to back defeats against Coventry City and MK Dons.

After a five-game winless run had left Pool in danger of losing their way, Grayson was delighted with his side’s response.

The Pool boss said: I want to keep clean sheets and I want to score goals but it’s about finding the balance,” he said.

“On Tuesday we were playing against a team that like to pass the ball around and get into little pockets to try to hurt you.

“But this is a big confidence-booster for the players.

“The decision for us to go with three out and out midfield players helped us to do that and the wing-backs were slightly deeper, which made us more compact and less open.

“Full credit to the players because they did what we asked them to do.

“Regardless of who we’re playing on Saturday, after we’d lost two games on the trot we didn’t need to lose again.

“The win boosted everyone’s confidence and belief that we have a good group and we’re trying to do something this season.

“We had to be hard to beat but to nick it at the end gives everyone a lift. Now we’re back in to get ready for the weekend.”

The Seasiders are unlikely to have any fresh injury concerns for Saturday’s trip to east Lancashire.

That means Nathan Delfouneso and Mark Howard are their only two absentees.

Despite that, Grayson has hinted he still may make changes, adding: “We left out Sullay (Kaikai) and Armand (Gnanduillet) on Tuesday, which wasn’t an easy decision (both came off the bench). But we’re going to need the whole squad this season and I might do something different again on Saturday.”