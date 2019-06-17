Blackpool can fulfil potential under new owner Simon Sadler says club great Charlie Adam

Blackpool legend Charlie Adam believes the arrival of new owner Simon Sadler could finally see the club realise its full potential.

READ MORE: Bolingbroke backs Sadler for success with Seasiders

The 33-year-old was an integral part of that famous Pool side that earned promotion to the Premier League back in 2010.

The Seasiders spent one season in the top flight and eventually came tumbling down the leagues before arriving back in League One in 2017. But now the club has an owner who is a genuine lifelong fan and Adam believes the Seasiders can get back where they belong.

“It’s great news and I can imagine there will be a buzz around the place,” the midfielder told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“I think the season ticket sales will soar again now because they know that someone else is in control of the club. Hopefully the club can get itself into a position now where it can be challenging for promotion.

“It’s a new era. It’s something new after 30 years of having the Oystons in charge.

“It’s something everyone was looking forward to because change was needed and now we look forward to the new ownership.

“The people on the board at the moment are going to be in charge for the next few months, which is good.

“Everything that is coming out of the club and that we’re reading in the news has been positive.

“I think the supporters can now go and back their club in the knowledge it’s in good hands.

“We could have had foreign investment but you don’t know how that would have ended up.

“You look at other clubs in English football where foreign investment has been great, but the other side of it is not so good.

“The person coming in knows the town, knows the club and its supporters.

“Now everyone can get on the same boat and head in the same direction.

“It’s something everyone should be proud of. The fans stuck by what they believe and they’ve been rewarded with someone who has the same dream and aspirations as them.”

Adam, who arrived on the Fylde coast from Rangers in 2009, said he was taken aback by the potential of the club the first day he stepped inside Bloomfield Road.

“I always felt there was big potential,” he added.

“Talking to people outside Blackpool while the troubles were going on, they know it’s a great club with great supporters, a club that owns its own training ground and stadium.

“If someone is willing to invest in the club they will get the reward of passionate, loyal supporters who will come and support the team.”

Adam is leaving Stoke City this summer after seven seasons with the Potteries club.