Blackpool can fill the gaps created by their missing players according to Seasiders’ midfielder

Callum Guy believes Blackpool have more than enough quality in their ranks to make up for their current absentee list.

The Seasiders have been without Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall through injury in recent weeks.

They will also have to do without Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Thompson for this weekend’s game against Rotherham United, with the pair currently away on international duty.

Despite the absentees, Guy insists the Seasiders can get by without them.

“We’ve got a few players missing attacking-wise who are key for us, which doesn’t help,” the midfielder said.

“But even with the players that played against Bolton on Monday, we had enough to create more chances.

“The squad we’ve got is very good and we know we can go toe-to-toe with anybody in the league, so we never go onto the pitch worrying about losing.

“It’s obviously tough losing a lot of players, especially ones that have been starting regularly.

“But we are working hard on the training pitch to rectify the mistakes we have made and improve in the areas we know we need to improve in.

“I just think it’s not quite clicking for us at this moment in time.”