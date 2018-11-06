'Blackpool can cause us problems': Gillingham boss Steve Lovell on tonight's game against the Seasiders

Gillingham boss Steve Lovell says his side need to be at their best against Blackpool tonight otherwise the Seasiders will cause them problems.

Lovell’s side come into the game on the back of two straight home wins, 4-0 against Bradford City and 3-0 against Fleetwood Town.

Blackpool, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last two league fixtures.

“We know that it’s only two wins that we’ve had,” Lovell told Kent Online.

“Tuesday is another game against a team that can cause us problems if we’re not on our game.

“We’ve got to approach it the same way and get the performance that the supporters deserve.

“They’ve been great sticking by us and it’s fantastic to hear them.”

Lovell admits he was surprised by Blackpool’s 3-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, but he expects Terry McPhillips’ men to try and find an instant reaction.

He added: “Blackpool have had a decent start to the season even though they lost 3-0 to Bristol Rovers on Saturday. They’ll be wanting to come and put that right.

“They’re all tough games but as long as we put in the effort, close them down and then play the football we can and pass it into certain areas then we can get a result.

“No disrespect to Bristol Rovers but who would have expected them to go to Blackpool and win 3-0?

“It was like us going to Portsmouth, but anyone can beat anyone on their day in this league. There’s no outstanding teams that are going to pull away like last year.

“The table is going to be very close this year, from the top all the way down to the bottom.

“There’s a long way to go but if we can keep building and get another couple of good results at home in the next week then we’ll be happy.”