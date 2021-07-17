Blackpool bring in former Derby County and Republic of Ireland international defender

The experienced centre-half, who has agreed an initial one-year deal, becomes the club’s eighth signing of the summer.

The 34-year-old’s contract also includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

“Once I had spoken to the manager (Neil Critchley) and the owner (Simon Sadler), it was quite clear that this was obviously the right place for me,” Keogh said of his move.

Richard Keogh has become Blackpool's latest signing Picture: Blackpool FC

“We shared a lot of similar values about how the game should be played and it was really refreshing how they were as people.

“I’m now excited to get to know the lads, give my best and hopefully bring out the best in them as well.”

Capped 26 times by the Republic of Ireland, Keogh has made more than 600 career appearances for clubs including Carlisle United, Coventry City, Bristol City and Derby.

The centre-back, who had been training with Nigel Clough's Mansfield Town in recent days to keep fit, was controversially sacked by the Pride Park club in 2019.

The Rams terminated his contract due to ‘gross misconduct’, after Keogh was involved in a car accident which left him with a serious injury.

Keogh appealed his sacking and won an unfair dismissal case, leaving Derby to pay £2.3m in compensation.

Last season he featured against Blackpool during a stint at MK Dons, prior to linking up with Huddersfield Town for the second time, where he added to the 400-plus games he has already played at Championship level.

Head coach Neil Critchley said: “I’m delighted that Richard is joining us.

"He will bring valuable experience to the group, having played the vast majority of his career in the Championship.

"He’s a good communicator, leader and footballer who can pass on his knowledge to the rest of the group.

“What impressed me when we spoke was that he still wants to learn, improve and get better, and that fits with the players we already have here at the club.

“He has a fantastic record of playing games on a regular basis and we’re looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the dressing room.”