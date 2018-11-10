Blackpool boss would not call FA Cup defeat a shock

Terry McPhillips insists he wouldn’t consider it an upset if his Blackpool side were to be knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Exeter City.

The Seasiders make the long trip down to Devon today to face the Grecians, who currently sit in the play-off places in the division below.

While Pool are only three points off the play-offs in League One, McPhillips believes there isn’t a great deal separating the two divisions and it wouldn’t be too much of a shock were they to lose.

When asked if he was looking to avoid a repeat of last season’s first round, where Blackpool were dumped out by non-league Boreham Wood, McPhillips said: “Personally I don’t think it’s an upset if we get beat by Exeter.

“Boreham Wood, yes, as that was another league below. But listen, we murdered Boreham Wood last year and missed the chances.

“That’s the magic of the FA Cup though, it’s a leveller and we’re away. So we’re expecting a good atmosphere.

“It’s a tight ground and they’ve got a new stand, so it’s a really tough game.”

Blackpool haven’t had much time to prepare for today’s cup clash, having only had one day of training following Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Gillingham.

It’s instead resulted in lighter training taking place and more focus on video analysis rather than putting the players through their paces.

“There’s not been a lot of actual coaching but a lot of recovery, which is key,” McPhillips added.

“The work we have done previously with the organisation, different set ups, set plays and stuff like that, it’s all been done and it’s all in the bank if you like.

“So we will pick an 11 against Exeter to have a real good go.”