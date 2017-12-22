Blackpool boss warns of tough Charlton test

Gary Bowyer has admitted he is a “little bit jealous” of the squad Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson has at his disposal.

His Blackpool team, currently depleted by injuries, head to the capital to take on the Addicks this weekend as they look to pick up their first win in six games.

This weekend’s opponents currently sit inside the top six in League One and Bowyer is under no illusions how tough the game is going to be.

He said: “It’s another big game for us in terms of the size of the club we’re playing against and the budget they’re able to utilise.

“I think Karl has done ever so well with the money he’s had, he’s spent it on good players.

“He’s not just gone and brought in players coming to Charlton for a retirement policy, he’s actually got a good return on his investment.

“That’s probably not happened in the past there at Charlton previous to him getting hold of it, so I think he’s done well with that.

“You only have to look at the size of the squad they’ve got and the players they’ve got missing, it leaves you a bit jealous at times.

“But it is what it is and we’ve got to get on with it.

“We’ve watched them and they play in a very similar style to what he played at MK Dons, so it will be possession-based.

“So we are going to have to be organised and disciplined as we have been throughout this season.

“In every game we’ve been very competitive bar one maybe in my head. We’ve got to do the same again on Saturday.”

The Seasiders will once again be without forward duo Kyle Vassell and Mark Cullen this weekend as well as defender Ollie Turton, leaving Bowyer with little room to manoeuvre when he comes to pick his team.

When asked if he intends to rotate his squad over the Christmas and New Year period, Bowyer said: “We’ll just go game-by-game but obviously you have to take into account form, tiredness and injuries.

“We’re just concentrating on Charlton on Saturday and giving everything we’ve got for that one.

“Then we’ll pick the rest up after that.”