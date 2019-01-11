Blackpool boss wants to rewrite the form book at Portsmouth

Terry McPhillips believes the pressure will all be on Portsmouth this weekend as his Blackpool side looked to cause a shock against the League One league leaders.

The Seasiders travel to the South Coast to face Kenny Jackett’s in-form men, who have only lost three league games all term.

Portsmouth currently boast a five-point gap to newly managerless Luton Town in second, a further point ahead of pre-season favourites Sunderland in third.

McPhillips knows all about the threats Pompey possess, but he insists his Blackpool players will do all they can to spring a surprise and bring a much-needed three points back to the Fylde coast.

“It’s a tough fixture, that’s for sure, because you’re going to Portsmouth and there will be 18,000 or 19,000 banging the drum down there,” the Pool boss said said.

“They are top of the league on merit because they won the most games.

“They’ve got good players, they’re well organised and they’ve got a goal threat. They just scored five at Fleetwood recently.

“So it’s going to be tough but it’s football. We’re going to have to defend well and score a goal if we’re going to win.

“There’s less pressure on us going there. They’re at home and they’re top of the league, so they’re expected to win.

“But we will travel down there and give it a right good go.”

Pool head to Portsmouth on a wretched run of form, having gone seven games without a win and picking up three points on just one occasion in their last 10 outings.

Blackpool have by no means performed badly in recent weeks but McPhillips believes they just haven’t been getting the rub of the green.

He added: “We haven’t had much luck of late, have we? I can’t really remember us getting any anyway, but of late certainly.

“The one that Armand (Gnanduillet) gets cleared off the line – was it over the line? Goalmouth technology and all that.

“We could do with a scabby one, a ricochet, and hopefully that will be Saturday.”