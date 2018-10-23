Blackpool boss wants an improvement on AFC Wimbledon performance

Terry McPhillips insists his Blackpool side will have to up their game if they are to claim their second straight win with three points against Scunthorpe United tonight.

The Seasiders weren’t at their best on Saturday yet still managed to battle their way to a 2-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road.

While tonight’s opponents are struggling having lost four of their last five league games, McPhillips says his side will have to improve if they are to win for the second time in just four days.

“If we want to beat Scunthorpe on Tuesday, we’re going to have to play a lot better than we did against Wimbledon. I firmly believe that,” he said.

“Every team we play have a different strength and weakness and Scunny have got good footballers.

“But any team coming here knows they’re having a tough game, long may that continue.”

Blackpool picked up their fourth win of the season on Saturday, extending their unbeaten league run to 10 games, thanks to goals from Curtis Tilt and Marc Bola.

McPhillips added: “Saturday’s win does take a little bit of pressure off us ahead of Tuesday, but we need to be winning games.

“We went to watch Scunthorpe last week and they’ve got some good players.

“They’re got a good budget and they’re a good club, so that will be a tough game.

“We will have a day off on Sunday and we will come back on Monday raring to go, so we’ll see what team to pick for Tuesday.

“But whatever team we pick, the spirit we’ve got – as we showed in the second half against Wimbledon when we weren’t great - in the end Mark Howard hasn’t had much to do.

“It will say they had a lot of shots but most of them he just scooped off the deck. He’s made a couple of standard saves you’d expect him to make. But we defended brilliantly in front of him.

“It’s a massive win and another clean sheet. I thought we were clinical.

“It was a game of few chances at either end but we were clinical and had the better chances.

“They were always knocking at the door and they’ve got the big lad up front.

“They got bigger and bigger and we got a bigger at the end as well to counter that.

“But it’s a great win, a clean sheet and it looks like we haven’t picked up any injuries, so I’m delighted.

“It’s brilliant to get through the game and I don’t think there are any injuries.

“We will rest and recover and there’s some big games coming up. All the lads want to play.”