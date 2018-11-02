Blackpool boss wants a repeat of the Seasiders’ Arsenal display

Terry McPhillips says Blackpool’s gutsy performance at the Emirates Stadium has set the standard for the rest of the season.

The Seasiders came agonisingly close to causing an upset against Arsenal in their last 16 Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday, eventually going down to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

It is back to league matters this weekend as Blackpool welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, and McPhillips wants a repeat performance.

He said: “It’s a great night for us in terms of the spectacle we’ve put on and the show for the fans who have come in their droves and the great backing they have given us.

“It should hold us in good stead now because, Saturday, it’s a big game against Bristol Rovers.

“To say we’ve done what we’ve done without Armand (Gnanduillet), without (Curtis) Tilt and without Donervon (Daniels), and there’s others too, to do what we’ve done without some of our best players is outstanding.

“The lads aren’t stupid, they know that, and that’s their levels.

“We’ve got to produce that more often now and we’ve got to get back on a run. The league run is over now at Fleetwood and we’ve got to get back on a run against Bristol Rovers.”

Wednesday’s trip to the Emirates was a highlight for McPhillips, who has only been in the job on a permanent basis for a couple of months.

“I never thought I’d be doing it,” he admitted. “I have to give credit to the players for getting us here, because we’ve been outstanding in this competition.

“To take your team out at the Emirates, wow, to get a place in the quarter-final if you can get a result.

“It was that close, because I do believe we would have had another chance and then it’s penalties, and it’s a lottery. So I’m dead proud of all the players, the staff and all the support.”

The Seasiders are expected to be without Daniels as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Gnanduillet serves the second of a three-match ban, Tilt comes back after a one-game suspension, while Paudie O’Connor is suspended following his red card against Arsenal.