Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says Jimmy Ryan's knee injury is more complex than anticipated as club captain faces extended spell on the sidelines

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says Jimmy Ryan's knee injury is more complex than anticipated as the club captain faces more time on the sidelines.

Ryan has yet to play this season, having undergone knee surgery in September after picking up the injury in Blackpool’s final game of last season at Rotherham United.

With 13 games remaining and the recovery from a lateral ligament reconstruction to his right knee still plaguing him it appears unlikely he will feature.

His contract is set to expire in the summer and McPhillips said the midfielder has been missed on the training pitch.

McPhillips said: "It has been really up and down for Jimmy.

"It is a really complicated knee injury I have never heard of.

"It is not like he has done his medial ligament or cruciate ligament.

"It is really unusual, that has made it harder to treat with different specialists saying different things.

"Fingers crossed we can start making some progress soon.

"It is hard because he is such an enthusiast and the way he plays, he loves getting on the ball and pinging it all over the place.

"We have missed him on the training pitch. We just wish him well now."

Blackpool meet Bristol Rovers this weekend with Marc Bola, Callum Guy and Max Clayton sidelined.

However, there is better news concerning Matty Virtue, while Newcastle United loanee Elias Sorensen has also travelled.

McPhillips said: "Matty Virtue is back playing which is good.

"Callum is making slow progress and we will find that Bola is not far off.

"Elias will make the squad, we will have training sessions down there and he just needs a goal now."