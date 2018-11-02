Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips refuses to rule out Donervon Daniels return for Bristol Rovers

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips says there is still a chance Donervon Daniels could recover from injury in time for tomorrow's clash against Bristol Rovers.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss wants a repeat of the Seasiders’ Arsenal display

The defender missed Wednesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury he picked up prior to the weekend's defeat to neighbours Fleetwood Town.

It was originally thought Saturday's home game against Bristol Rovers would come too soon for Daniels, but McPhillips says he will give the 24-year-old as long as possible to prove his fitness.

Blackpool will be boosted by the return of Curtis Tilt, who also missed out on Wednesday through suspension, but Paudie O'Connor will serve the first of his three-game ban for the red card he picked up at the Emirates.

McPhillips said: “Donervon is getting closer, so we’ll have a look at him on Saturday. Tilty is back, that’s a bonus.

“Paudie has been the unluckiest player but I thought he was superb against Arsenal and a real threat. He hit the crossbar before he scored.

“He had an eventful night to say the least and got his red card, which I still believe was harsh after watching it several times over.

“Certainly in League One, it’s a yellow. But that was the way it was and we’ll just get on with it.”

The Seasiders face a number of long trips after Saturday's home game against Bristol Rovers.

On Tuesday night they travel to Kent to play their rearranged fixture against Gillingham, before making a similarly long trip down to Devon to face Exeter City in their FA Cup first round clash at the weekend.

The following Saturday they're in Essex where they will face Southend United, which follows a midweek home game against Accrington Stanley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

McPhillips added: “In this run we’ve had in the Carabao Cup we have made a lot of changes. In the last month or so the team has got a bit steadier though.

“But I think in the next few weeks we’ve all the big camel rides we’ve got to get to games, we’ll have to use the squad wisely.”